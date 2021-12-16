Battlefield Fire Protection District honors two citizens for life saving actions

Battlefield, Mo. (KY3) -The Battlefield Fire Protection District is honoring a couple of local heroes Thursday for their courageous efforts that helped save lives.

When we think of heroes, we may think of firefighters or police officers or characters like Iron Man or Captain America, but some heroes are everyday people or even toddlers.

“For folks to just be going about their normal business like that and be willing to step in, It’s just heartwarming,” said Battlefield Fire Chief Sane Anderson. “It’s good to see people of the community coming together and willing to take care of one another.”

One of the honorees is Adalynn Stearns-Fitzpatrick. She is just 2 years old. She knew what to do when her grandma needed emergency help.

“Her grandmother had been spending time with her some of the educational videos she watched and had been educating her on how to call 911 on her smartphone,” said Anderson. “So grandma was sick, and she ran to the bathroom because she thought she was gonna throw up. She slipped on a carpet, and she knocked herself unconscious. Adalynn grabbed grandma’s phone, was able to unlock it and access to call 911 feature, and was able to get them to dispatch them.”

Adalynn is just one of the heroes being honored in Thursday’s ceremony. Amazon delivery driver Shawn Schaefer will also be recognized. Shawn was out delivering packages when someone flagged him down, saying their house was on fire.

“He stopped the car immediately got on the phone called 911,” said Anderson. “While talking to the gentleman, he was unable to wake his wife and let her know she’s a night worker and she was asleep in one of the bedrooms. With the help of a dispatcher that was on the phone with the lady in the home, Shawn was able to locate the exterior window to the room the woman was in and helped pull her from the structure while it was on fire.”

The ceremony will take place Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Battlefield Fire Protection Headquarters. The event is open to the public.

