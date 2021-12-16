ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for missing child in Nixa, Mo.

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Nixa need your help locating a teenager.

Ramos Clemente, 13, disappeared from Rotary Park around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the boy has autism.

Police say his family is not from the area. He was last wearing a blue jacket.

If you have any tips regarding his location, please call Nixa Police immediately at (417) 582-1030.

