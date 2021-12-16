ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for missing child in Nixa, Mo.
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Nixa need your help locating a teenager.
Ramos Clemente, 13, disappeared from Rotary Park around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the boy has autism.
Police say his family is not from the area. He was last wearing a blue jacket.
If you have any tips regarding his location, please call Nixa Police immediately at (417) 582-1030.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.