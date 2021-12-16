Fact Finders: What’s going on with retired railroad lines in Springfield, Mo?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield has a couple of spots where abandoned railroad lines cross major roads. So, our viewer David wants to know; Why do we still live with those railroad crossings?

He’s talking about the line rail cars used for years to deliver coal to the James River Power Station. The power station stopped operation back in January. But, the rail lines still cross Sunshine Street and Battlefield too on the east side.

The City of Springfield says it is working on getting the crossings removed. The city is talking to Burlington Northern. But, KY3′s Paul Adler is also told there’s a time delay between a line being abandoned and the removal of the crossings.

”We’re in the habit of working with the railroad on things like this. So removing a crossing is the same thing we would have, our cost would be minimal, we would work with them, obviously, they’re going to be removing their rails and perhaps the concrete sections,” explained Director of Public Works Martin Gugel.

The city doesn’t have a time frame or a cost estimate right now. It’s early.

By the way, Burlington Northern hasn’t responded to our requests for comment.

Meantime, if you ever see a crossing gate malfunction, we’re told there’s usually a number on the gate you can call to report the problem to the railroad. The railroad would fix that issue. Not, the city.

