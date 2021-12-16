Family of Bolivar man murdered in 2020 discuss Michael Ybarra’s life sentence

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The family of a murdered Bolivar man say they now feel a sense of peace and safety.

A judge sentenced Michael Ybarra to life in prison for the second-degree murder of Joshua Phillips. Phillips’s sister says a chapter has now been closed for her family. They long to move forward, but never forget.

“It put a lot of us to rest and to ease,” Phillips’s sister Shanda Phillips told KY3. “And maybe my brother could rest in peace now.”

Over the past year, Joshua Phillips’s family has grappled with his loss. It’s been hard to grasp their new reality, one without him.

”It breaks your heart over and over every day because of the way that he was taken,” Shanda said. “He was taken cold and lonely with no one that loved him there with him.”

Officers found Phillips shot to death on the floor of a home in March last year. Investigators say they tracked Ybarra down by following his footprints. Detectives found a paint can knocked over at the crime scene. They also discovered boots with paint on them in Ybarra’s home later that morning.

”It’s just a struggle to not be sad and not to have that sadness in your heart,” Shanda said. “You want it to go away so bad, that hole that will never be filled, you know?”

Phillips’s Mom also passed away after his death.

”She found out she had cancer on the 21st of March, and then my brother passed away on the 23rd of March,” Shanda described. “And so, my mom, we never saw her smile again, you know, and she was just sad.”

But now Phillips’s sister Shanda said they finally got justice for her brother and also for their mother, who did not live to hear the sentence.

”I think that she would be really proud,” Shanda said. “And Josh would be really proud. We got to say what we felt to that guy, you know, to Michael Ybarra.”

Shanda said moving forward will take work, especially one particular task she hopes to achieve.

”Maybe work towards being able to forgive, because it’s so hard,” she said. “I’ve never not been able to forgive anyone, but this guy, I’m having lots of issues forgiving. For my own good. As for him, I don’t want to forgive him, but for my own peace I do.”

Shanda said it would require Ybarra to show remorse, which she said he has yet to show. Investigators also said Ybarra had a criminal history in both California and Texas.

