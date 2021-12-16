Hinchcliffe moves from IndyCar driver to NBC Sports analyst

James Hinchcliffe will move into the NBC Sports booth as an IndyCar analyst in 2022.

The Canadian announced earlier this week he was stepping back from full-time racing, and this move to TV is a natural progression for the popular driver. He has been a natural in front of the camera since he first began dabbling in television more than a decade ago, and he finished second on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Hinchcliffe replaces countryman Paul Tracy in the booth and will work alongside Leigh Diffey and Townsend Bell.

