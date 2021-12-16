The holiday season can lead to struggles for those with eating disorders

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The holiday season often involves family, friends, and food. Dangers for those with eating disorders can be extra difficult to navigate during the holidays. That could cause a concern many may not think about during the holidays but could impact the health of a loved one.

Sandy Bettis has struggled with an eating disorder for most of her life, but it significantly worsened nearly three and a half years ago.

“It’s amazing that one choice in an eating disorder can change the dynamics of your entire household and your entire family,” Bettis says.

The holidays specifically have been a struggle for her.

“There was no happiness at the holidays when it came to everybody sitting around the table having a meal together because I wouldn’t be at the table,” Bettis says. “I would cook them food but I would never touch it.”

Bettis says it usually starts around Halloween. All the candy and treats were triggers for her, leading to avoidance and isolation.

“The feeling, the emotions that come on the other side of it are so much better than when you beat yourself up because you did or didn’t do something right or wrong,” Bettis says.

Burrell Psychologist Dr. Molly Six says it’s important for anyone in treatment or recovery to make plans ahead of time before going to a family event.

“It’s so great to have some kind of a structured plan,” Dr. Six says. “I’m going to stay there for two hours and really stick to that. Really have a time frame so that you know at that point, that’s when you can leave. I think sometimes that can bring some comfort and also it can actually help you be more engaged during that time.”

That also includes setting boundaries.

“Who do I feel comfortable disclosing my eating disorder with,” Dr. Six says. “Who are some that maybe I’m not so comfortable and really honing into those support sources when you need support specific to the eating disorder.”

Dr. Six says triggers can be comments made by family members about weight and appearance, negative comments about food or overeating, and even just the food itself.

“If you have a huge spread out in front of you, it can be incredibly overwhelming,” Dr. Six says. “Even sometimes just sensation, the sight of food, smells, it all can be a trigger.”

It’s important for people to be aware of their triggers and how they can manage them.

“Know what your reactions are and even consider if I do encounter this trigger, what might be a way I can manage my distress related to it,” Dr. Six says. “Is there a way I can maybe go to a different room for just a few minutes?”

However, it’s also important for family members to approach conversations gently.

“Expressing that concern and also giving space saying you don’t have to share with me right now but just know I’m concerned about you and I see you and I hear you,” Dr. Six says. “I think just leaving and empowering them to have that choice to share.”

Dr. Six says it’s important for people to ask, listen and affirm. By asking, Dr. Six means asking how the loved one can be supported and what their needs are. Then when they tell you what they need, listen to it and respect their wishes.

For the first Thanksgiving since her diagnosis, Bettis allowed herself to eat certain foods. Bettis says she’s actually excited for Christmas.

“We’re going to enjoy it all together as a family,” Bettis says. “I’m not going to isolate and separate myself in another room and it’s gonna be family. It’s gonna be really sweet.”

Anyone interested in getting connected with Burrell’s services can walk into or call the Connection Center at 1300 E Bradford Pkwy Bldg A, Springfield, MO 65804. The phone number is (417) 761-5000. Burrell says the wait time for the eating disorder program will be about one to two weeks.

For anyone who needs help right now, they can call Burrell’s free, 24/7 Crisis Line: 1-800-494-7355.

The National Eating Disorder Association offers free educational resources. It includes a helpline you can call, text, or chat with online. NEDA also offers a map to locate where you can find services and how to find free and low-cost support.

More information on navigating the mental healthcare system can be found here.

