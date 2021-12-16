Advertisement

Illness outbreak leads to early Christmas break for Fordland, Mo. students

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORDLAND, Mo. (KY3) - Students in Fordland are getting an extra day of Christmas break.

The district canceled classes Friday because of several, different illnesses. Superintendent Chris Ford said the flu, a stomach bug, and COVID-19 are going around. Ford said parents were notified by email on Wednesday.

Ford said14 employees are out for various reasons but six have COVID-19 and 28 students are out with COVID-19 too. The district has two full-time substitute teachers but with 14 staff members gone it can be tricky to fill the gaps.

“We’re just hoping to get healthy and come back and ready for school on January 4 with our students,” said Ford. “Just like every cold and flu season, it’s a battle in January and February with illness. We always do extra cleaning, sanitizing just trying to provide the cleanest, safest environment for our kids.”

Ford said on Thursday, the high school principal, assistant principal, and a custodian helped serve lunch to students because of a shortage in the kitchen.

“It has been a perfect storm on staff this year because it’s just not COVID, it’s other health issues. It just all came at one time,” said Ford. “It couldn’t be avoided it just happened. This has been the highest number of staff out since I’ve been here.”

Ford said a school dance was also canceled. The district won’t have to make up the missed day. Students and staff will return to school on January 4.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Today's front will come back north on Friday as another storm forms along the boundary.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Sun returns today, rain returns Friday
Ramos Clemente, 13, disappeared from Rotary Park around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Police locate missing child in Nixa, Mo.
Kraft is having trouble making enough cream cheese to keep store shelves filled this year, so...
Kraft will pay you not to make cheesecake for Christmas
Storm Prediction Center issues Severe Thunderstorm Watch for part of the Ozarks
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 2,400+ cases; Arkansas adds 1,000+ new cases

Latest News

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has invested more than a million dollars to help rural...
Arning Holding Company in Cassville, Mo. receives USDA grant to help lower energy costs
Storm Prediction Center issues Severe Thunderstorm Watch for part of the Ozarks
FILE - Young Dolph performs at The Parking Lot Concert in Atlanta on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020....
Span of Memphis street renamed for slain rapper Young Dolph
Police investigate stabbing in north Springfield