Illness outbreak leads to early Christmas break for Fordland, Mo. students

FORDLAND, Mo. (KY3) - Students in Fordland are getting an extra day of Christmas break.

The district canceled classes Friday because of several, different illnesses. Superintendent Chris Ford said the flu, a stomach bug, and COVID-19 are going around. Ford said parents were notified by email on Wednesday.

Ford said14 employees are out for various reasons but six have COVID-19 and 28 students are out with COVID-19 too. The district has two full-time substitute teachers but with 14 staff members gone it can be tricky to fill the gaps.

“We’re just hoping to get healthy and come back and ready for school on January 4 with our students,” said Ford. “Just like every cold and flu season, it’s a battle in January and February with illness. We always do extra cleaning, sanitizing just trying to provide the cleanest, safest environment for our kids.”

Ford said on Thursday, the high school principal, assistant principal, and a custodian helped serve lunch to students because of a shortage in the kitchen.

“It has been a perfect storm on staff this year because it’s just not COVID, it’s other health issues. It just all came at one time,” said Ford. “It couldn’t be avoided it just happened. This has been the highest number of staff out since I’ve been here.”

Ford said a school dance was also canceled. The district won’t have to make up the missed day. Students and staff will return to school on January 4.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.