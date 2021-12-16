Advertisement

Police investigate stabbing in north Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Dec. 16, 2021
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a stabbing in Springfield that left one man hospitalized.

Officers arrived at a home in the 1600 block of East Nora Street late Wednesday night. The home is located southwest of the Glenstone and I-44 intersection.

Investigators say the victim suffered injuries to his upper body. Doctors list him in stable condition.

Police say they have identified a person of interest in the case.

