Police investigate stabbing in north Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a stabbing in Springfield that left one man hospitalized.

Officers arrived at a home in the 1600 block of East Nora Street late Wednesday night. The home is located southwest of the Glenstone and I-44 intersection.

Investigators say the victim suffered injuries to his upper body. Doctors list him in stable condition.

Police say they have identified a person of interest in the case.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.