SPONSORED The Place: Virtual tour of Rick Ramsey’s Case Study

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Take a look inside one of Rick Ramsey’s homes he calls the Case Study. Built in a modern style, Ramsey offers insights into what went into building this unique home with a virtual tour from his website.

To view more of the beautiful homes Ramsey has built, and take your own tour of the Case Study, visit ramseybuilding.com.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.