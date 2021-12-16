Advertisement

Stone County firefighters receive new equipment to help victims of cardiac arrests

Emergency responders in Stone County will soon have access to a new life-saving device to help victims of cardiac arrests.
Emergency responders in Stone County will soon have access to a new life-saving device to help victims of cardiac arrests.(Southern Stone County Fire District)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Emergency responders in Stone County will soon have access to a new life-saving device to help victims of cardiac arrests.

The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District recently announced the addition of three new LUCAS devices, which aim to sustain the blood circulation of cardiac arrest patients.

Medical experts say these devices assist with providing high-quality chest compressions to help circulate blood to the brain and body when a person’s heart stops working.

“We thank the people who live, work and play here in our beautiful area for their continued support,” said the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District in a Facebook post Thursday. “We also thank the Board of Directors and our Responders who make our fire district something we can all be proud of.”

Southern Stone County Fire Protection Distict is continuing our mission in providing the best care to those we took an...

Posted by Southern Stone County Fire Protection District on Thursday, December 16, 2021

