Stone County firefighters receive new equipment to help victims of cardiac arrests

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Emergency responders in Stone County will soon have access to a new life-saving device to help victims of cardiac arrests.

The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District recently announced the addition of three new LUCAS devices, which aim to sustain the blood circulation of cardiac arrest patients.

Medical experts say these devices assist with providing high-quality chest compressions to help circulate blood to the brain and body when a person’s heart stops working.

“We thank the people who live, work and play here in our beautiful area for their continued support,” said the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District in a Facebook post Thursday. “We also thank the Board of Directors and our Responders who make our fire district something we can all be proud of.”

