Storm Prediction Center issues Severe Thunderstorm Watch for part of the Ozarks

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch of much of the Ozarks.

The watch lasts until midnight. It includes these counties:

  • Barry, Mo.
  • Barton, Mo.
  • Benton, Ark.
  • Benton, Mo.
  • Camden, Mo.
  • Cedar, Mo.
  • Christian, Mo.
  • Dade, Mo.
  • Dallas, Mo.
  • Greene, Mo.
  • Henry, Mo.
  • Hickory, Mo.
  • Jasper, Mo.
  • Laclede, Mo.
  • Lawrence, Mo.
  • Maries, Mo.
  • McDonald, Mo.
  • Miller, Mo.
  • Morgan, Mo.
  • Newton, Mo.
  • Polk, Mo.
  • Pulaski, Mo.
  • St. Clair, Mo.
  • Stone, Mo.
  • Taney, Mo.
  • Vernon, Mo.
  • Webster, Mo.

The main threat to these storms is hail, heavy rain, and high winds. This storm system will move fast through the Ozarks.

Stay ahead of the dangerous weather with the KY3 Weather App.

Download it from the Google Play Store.

KY3 Droid QR Weather App
KY3 Droid QR Weather App(KY3)

Download it from the Apple store.

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple
KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple(KY3)

