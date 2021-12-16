Storm Prediction Center issues Severe Thunderstorm Watch for part of the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch of much of the Ozarks.

The watch lasts until midnight. It includes these counties:

Barry, Mo.

Barton, Mo.

Benton, Ark.

Benton, Mo.

Camden, Mo.

Cedar, Mo.

Christian, Mo.

Dade, Mo.

Dallas, Mo.

Greene, Mo.

Henry, Mo.

Hickory, Mo.

Jasper, Mo.

Laclede, Mo.

Lawrence, Mo.

Maries, Mo.

McDonald, Mo.

Miller, Mo.

Morgan, Mo.

Newton, Mo.

Polk, Mo.

Pulaski, Mo.

St. Clair, Mo.

Stone, Mo.

Taney, Mo.

Vernon, Mo.

Webster, Mo.

The main threat to these storms is hail, heavy rain, and high winds. This storm system will move fast through the Ozarks.

