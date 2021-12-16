Taney County Health Department encouraging flu and COVID-19 vaccines ahead of holiday gatherings

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -With sickness starting to spread, Taney County health leaders are reminding people it’s not too late to get a flu shot.

The health department is sharing more on the importance of monitoring your symptoms to know the difference between the different viruses going around. A common myth about the flu is that it is a stomach bug, but the flu will actually present itself as a respiratory illness and will come on very suddenly.

“Some of the most prevalent symptoms we see are fever, feeling feverish, chills, cough runny nose, stuffy nose, sore throat, and fatigue,” said Taney County Health Department community health educator Kara Miller.

Miller says although flu symptoms can be very similar to COVID-19 there are some differences.

”There’s not a lot of people that have a temperature with COVID than with the flu,” Miller said. “There’s a lot of loss of taste and smell with COVID as opposed to what you would feel with the flu.”

She says the health department is expecting an increase in both flu and COVID-19 cases after Christmas and New Year celebrations.

”Especially with the new variant they’ve seen across the nation and it is spread through respiratory droplets,” Miller said.

By coughing or sneezing the virus can easily spread.

”It can also be spread before you know you have it, it’s very contagious before you’re even aware you’re infected with it.”

CoxHealth infection prevention specialist Neal Dewoody says with flu cases on the rise there are steps you can take to protect your family over the holidays.

”Number one always and forever will be vaccinations, they work extraordinarily well and are our best weapon against both influenza and SARS-cov-2 which is your COVID virus,” Dewoody said

Dewoody says he encourages masking and social distancing as well.

”If you do gather in large groups ventilation and space are the two keys there,” said Dewoody

”Wash your hands, cover your cough and or your sneeze and stay home if you’re sick,” said Miller.

Miller says if you’re interested in getting a flu shot you can call the Taney County Health Department to get signed up. That number is 417-334-4544

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.