Taste of the Ozarks: Caramel Cashew Clusters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a sweet treat for the holidays.

Caramel Cashew Clusters

Ingredients:

24-30 unwrapped Rollos

1 12 oz can of unsalted cashews

1 12 oz can salted cashews

2 packages of chocolate almond bark

1 8 oz bar of German chocolate

1 12 oz bag semi-sweet chocolate chips

In a lined or greased crockpot add, in order, unsalted cashews, salted cashews, almond bark, German chocolate bar, and then chocolate chips. Cover and cook on low for 1.5-2 hours or until chocolate is completely melted. Stir to coat cashews. Place wax or parchment paper on the countertop. Place unwrapped Rolos leaving four inches of space all around each Rollo, onto paper. Scoop about two tablespoons of cashew mixture over each Rollo. Allow cooling completely.

Recipe makes 3-4 dozen clusters.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.