TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash leads to significant traffic delays on Glenstone in south Springfield

A crash has caused significant traffic delays on Glenstone Avenue in south Springfield amid rush-hour traffic.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash has caused significant traffic delays on Glenstone Avenue in south Springfield amid rush-hour traffic.

Several lanes of traffic are closed in the southbound direction. Drivers in the southbound lanes should expect significant delays and consider alternate routes.

It’s unclear how many people may have been involved in the crash leading to delays. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

