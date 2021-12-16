TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash leads to significant traffic delays on Glenstone in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash has caused significant traffic delays on Glenstone Avenue in south Springfield amid rush-hour traffic.

Several lanes of traffic are closed in the southbound direction. Drivers in the southbound lanes should expect significant delays and consider alternate routes.

It’s unclear how many people may have been involved in the crash leading to delays. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.