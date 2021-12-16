Advertisement

ON YOUR SIDE: How to apply for class-action lawsuit involving Zoom

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you use Zoom, you could cash in on a class action settlement.

CLICK HERE to apply for the class-action lawsuit.

If you’ve used Zoom anytime from March 2016 to July of 2020, you might get $15 to $25. The lawsuit is over privacy and security issues. The company denies the allegations but agreed to pay an $85 million settlement.

It takes about two minutes to submit a claim. The deadline is March 5.

As with any class action lawsuit. it’s a long process. It could take years for your money to arrive. The amount might decrease depending on the number of claims.

