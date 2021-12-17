Buffalo, Mo. police chief and mayor play ‘Secret Santa,’ hand out money during traffic stops

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Police pulled over several people Thursday in Dallas County, but the drivers didn’t get tickets. Instead, they received a holiday surprise from a ‘Secret Santa.’

Buffalo police chief Chris Twitchell and mayor Brandon Kenall took turns playing Secret Santa. They drove around looking for drivers who committed minor traffic offenses. But rather than writing a ticket, they would hand out some money.

An anonymous donor gave $1,000 in cash to the Buffalo Police Department to help out some very lucky drivers.

“Someone in the community wanted to make someone’s Christmas, and we are pulling people over and spreading holiday cheer. So, Merry Christmas!,” said Brandon Kenall.

Kenall and Twitchell drove around all morning looking to spread some holiday cheer.

”We had a program called Secret Santa where we gave a bunch of money out on traffic stops instead of tickets,” said Twitchell.

Twitchell says having both of them working as public servants, it just made it feel that much more special.

”Both of us being in public service, him being a paramedic and me being a law enforcement officer, it’s just kind of a good feeling to give back,“ said Twitchell.

The reactions were priceless. Some people cried, many smiled, and some were even speechless.

