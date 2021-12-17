Advertisement

Buffalo, Mo. police chief and mayor play ‘Secret Santa,’ hand out money during traffic stops

By Marina Silva
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Police pulled over several people Thursday in Dallas County, but the drivers didn’t get tickets. Instead, they received a holiday surprise from a ‘Secret Santa.’

Buffalo police chief Chris Twitchell and mayor Brandon Kenall took turns playing Secret Santa. They drove around looking for drivers who committed minor traffic offenses. But rather than writing a ticket, they would hand out some money.

An anonymous donor gave $1,000 in cash to the Buffalo Police Department to help out some very lucky drivers.

“Someone in the community wanted to make someone’s Christmas, and we are pulling people over and spreading holiday cheer. So, Merry Christmas!,” said Brandon Kenall.

Kenall and Twitchell drove around all morning looking to spread some holiday cheer.

”We had a program called Secret Santa where we gave a bunch of money out on traffic stops instead of tickets,” said Twitchell.

Twitchell says having both of them working as public servants, it just made it feel that much more special.

”Both of us being in public service, him being a paramedic and me being a law enforcement officer, it’s just kind of a good feeling to give back,“ said Twitchell.

The reactions were priceless. Some people cried, many smiled, and some were even speechless.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain breaks out Friday and lasts through the night
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rainy Days and Friday’s Forecast
Ramos Clemente, 13, disappeared from Rotary Park around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Police locate missing child in Nixa, Mo.
Kraft is having trouble making enough cream cheese to keep store shelves filled this year, so...
Kraft will pay you not to make cheesecake for Christmas
Change this caption before publishing
Police investigate stabbing in north Springfield
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 3,100+ cases; Arkansas adds 800+ new cases

Latest News

Springfield City Utilities has sent several line crews to offer help with power restoration in...
Springfield City Utilities sends crews to KC area to help restore power to thousands
An Arkansas State Police Trooper has been shot, details are limited.
ASP releases details on trooper condition after shooting near Tennessee/Arkansas border
Drivers in Buffalo,Mo were given quite a surprise when getting pulled over.
Secret Santa in Buffalo, Mo
Which gift baskets deliver the best?
Consumer Reports: Top gift baskets