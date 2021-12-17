CATCH-A-CROOK: Thief drives off with more than $1,600 in fuel from a Springfield construction site

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of more than 400 gallons of fuel from a construction site. The crime happened in the area of East Division Street and North Marlowe Avenue on November 27. The work site is near the Wild Horse subdivision. A home security camera captured a white Ford F-150 driving onto the construction site at around 11:30 a.m.

When the crew arrived for work on November 29th following the Thanksgiving break, they discovered the diesel fuel had been drained from three of the company’s excavators left parked at the construction site. The owner said approximately 400 gallons of fuel, with a value of $1,600, had been taken.

In the surveillance video, a white extended cab pickup truck, with what appears to be a fuel tank in the bed, is seen driving onto the construction site. The company says no employees had been to the site since November 24, 2021, prior to discovering the theft.

If you have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

