Cox Medical Center Branson reopens COVID-19 unit as cases rise again

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A rise in COVID-19 cases caused CoxHealth to reopen its COVID-19 unit in Branson to handle the increase.

Cox Branson has six COVID beds and they’re all full. Staff says they started to see an increase in cases again after Thanksgiving. It encourages safe celebrations next week to keep these numbers under control.

“We knew that the numbers were going to rise especially around the holiday time period, everyone gets excited wants to be with their family and often times with that excitement we forget we are still in the midst of a pandemic,” said Cox Medical Center Branson Critical Care Nurse Manager, Michelle Cole.

Cases are not only rising in Taney County but across the Cox system.

Cox Hospitals are currently treating 70 COVID-19 positive patients. The more severe patients are transferred to Cox South in Springfield.

Cole says staff is treating both vaccinated and unvaccinated patients in Branson.

”Just because you’re vaccinated does not mean you will not get COVID, it does mean however your COVID illness will be lower equity or less ill,” Cole said.

Studies show the immunity you got from the first set of shots is starting to wane a little bit.

”Those boosters are necessary to keep up your immunity and prevent that severe illness.”

Staff says they still want families to take part in holiday celebrations but do it safely.

”When you’re out doing your shopping please wear a mask when you’re out and about,” Cole said.

Social distancing is effective and important.

”If you are sick don’t go around other family members because it’s always that one time somebody ended up COVID positive that ends up infecting everyone else,” said Cole.

The hospital is giving out booster shots every Friday on the fifth floor of the outpatient center. You can call the outpatient center to sign up.

That number is 417-335-7540

