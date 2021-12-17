Advertisement

Driver crashes into Springfield bank

Officers responded to the crash at the Great Southern Bank in the 1500 block of East Primrose.
Officers responded to the crash at the Great Southern Bank in the 1500 block of East Primrose.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a drier is okay after crashing into a Springfield bank.

Officers responded to the crash at the Great Southern Bank in the 1500 block of East Primrose.

Police say the driver while attempting to park hit the corner of the bank. The crash damaged the railing and exterior wall.

Nobody was hurt inside the bank.

