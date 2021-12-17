Driver crashes into Springfield bank

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a drier is okay after crashing into a Springfield bank.

Officers responded to the crash at the Great Southern Bank in the 1500 block of East Primrose.

Police say the driver while attempting to park hit the corner of the bank. The crash damaged the railing and exterior wall.

Nobody was hurt inside the bank.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.