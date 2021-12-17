FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flash flood warning issued for Taney and Stone counties, NW Arkansas region

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a flash flood warning for Taney and Stone counties in Missouri, in addition to several northwest Arkansas counties, due to Friday’s round of storms.

The following Missouri and Arkansas region are impacted by the flash flood warning.

Stone, MO

Taney, MO

Benton, AR

Carroll, AR

Madison, AR

Washington, AR

Warnings are set to expire around 6:45 p.m. in northwest Arkansas and 11 p.m. in southwest Missouri. Many counties around the Ozarks will remain under a flood or flash flood watch into early Saturday.

Forecast reports show storms producing some heavy rain across the warned areas. Up to 4 inches of rain have been reported since midnight Friday for some counties. Flash flooding risks will continue through late Friday night.

The National Weather Service already reports some flooding near the Branson and Lampe communities.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution if they notice flash flooding on roads and avoid driving over flooded areas.

