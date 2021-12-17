Harrison, Ark. police report city’s crime rates are slightly down

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The City of Harrison has seen a decline in crime rate this year compared to 2020, something the police chief believes is a direct effect of the pandemic and people returning to normalcy.

According to the annual crime report from Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy, crime rates in the city are slightly down this year compared to 2020.

Burglary, public intoxication, DWI’s, and assault are the categories with the most significant decrease.

In a city with a population of 13,000 people and growing, rising crime rates can be a concern for everyone. Graddy credits a nearly-full staff for the recent trends.

”Unlike a lot of departments right now, we are up to full force. Two of [our officers] are rookies, so they will have to go through the academy,” said Graddy. “But once they are through the academy, we will be up to full force, and we encourage our officers to be out.”

Police say the holiday season is the time of the year when crime can increase, but crime rates are consistently down in Harrison. .

“It goes back to our community,” said Graddy. “We have people that see something, better call that in. We’re thankful that we have good citizens like that.”

The crime report released by Harrison Police Department is provided below:

The City of Harrison has seen a decline in crime this year compared to 2020, something the police chief believes is a direct result of people returning to work. (KY3)

When it comes to assaults, police give a lot of the credit to the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney, David Ethredge, who has drastically increased prosecutions of assault and sexual offenders in the last several years.

”There is going to be justice if an opportunity is there to make that happen,” said Graddy.

But the numbers may be a result of factors outside of anyone’s control.

”That’s going to go hand-in-hand with more people were home together, more people being cooped up. So those numbers are kind of where I would expect them to be,” said Graddy. “It is the same thing we see with holiday weekends, more people get together and that can cause tension at times, so we typically have more alcohol-related crimes.”

And while the decrease is something to appreciate, more focus is being placed on trying to keep it that way.

”As far as the numbers go, we are happy they are down and we hope they continue to stay down,” said Graddy. “But we’ll be here to do whatever we have to, to make sure everyone’s peace is ensured.”

