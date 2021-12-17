Judge denies request to reduce bond for woman accused in deadly road rage assault in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge denied a request Friday to lower the bond of Elizabeth McKeown, who is accused of causing a vehicle crash and running over a woman on purpose in Springfield more than three years ago.

Greene County Judge Michael J. Cordonnier denied a request to lower McKeown’s $1 million bond, ruling that she remains a danger to society.

Police say McKeown rear-ended Barbara Foster in traffic for moving too slow near Sunshine and Campbell in Nov. 2018. Police reports say McKeown then lured Foster out of her car and ran her over. Foster later died from her injuries at the hospital.

An eyewitness recorded video immediately after the incident. Witnesses stopped McKeown from leaving the scene. She’s been held with no bond at the Greene County Jail since November 2018.

A judge has ordered a series of physical and mental tests since McKeown’s arrest. McKeown pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, excluding responsibility, to first-degree murder charges.

McKeown has another motion hearing scheduled for Jan. 18, 2022. A jury trial in her case is currently scheduled for June 6, 2022.

