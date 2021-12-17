Advertisement

Judge denies request to reduce bond for woman accused in deadly road rage assault in Springfield

Elizabeth McKeown (Source: Greene County Jail)
Elizabeth McKeown (Source: Greene County Jail)(KNOE)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge denied a request Friday to lower the bond of Elizabeth McKeown, who is accused of causing a vehicle crash and running over a woman on purpose in Springfield more than three years ago.

Greene County Judge Michael J. Cordonnier denied a request to lower McKeown’s $1 million bond, ruling that she remains a danger to society.

Police say McKeown rear-ended Barbara Foster in traffic for moving too slow near Sunshine and Campbell in Nov. 2018. Police reports say McKeown then lured Foster out of her car and ran her over. Foster later died from her injuries at the hospital.

An eyewitness recorded video immediately after the incident. Witnesses stopped McKeown from leaving the scene. She’s been held with no bond at the Greene County Jail since November 2018.

A judge has ordered a series of physical and mental tests since McKeown’s arrest. McKeown pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, excluding responsibility, to first-degree murder charges.

McKeown has another motion hearing scheduled for Jan. 18, 2022. A jury trial in her case is currently scheduled for June 6, 2022.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Change this caption before publishing
Police investigate stabbing in north Springfield
Springfield Public Schools, other districts issue statements on TikTok trend promoting school violence
Fordland High School principal, assistant principal and a custodian helped serve lunch to...
Illness outbreak leads to early Christmas break for Fordland, Mo. students
Heavy rain for our southern counties tonight.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain for some Friday
Three people are believed dead after a SUV and fire truck collided Wednesday night, then...
3 dead after fire truck collides with SUV, crashes into Kansas City building

Latest News

A rise in COVID-19 cases has caused Cox to reopen its Covid unit in Branson to handle the...
Cox Medical Center Branson reopens COVID-19 unit as cases rise again
Arkansas reports first case of omicron variant of virus
Police recover nearly 100 stolen catalytic converters in Joplin.
Police recover nearly $60K worth of stolen catalytic converters from Joplin home
Silver Dollar City’s ‘An Old Time Christmas’ recognized as America’s top theme park holiday event in national contest