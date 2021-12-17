Advertisement

Judge sentences central Missouri man for threatening store clerks with COVID-19

Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott weighed in on allegations against Supreme Court nominee...
Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott weighed in on allegations against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh. (Generic picture source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man who threatened to give COVID-19 to two store clerks in Jefferson City has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Anthony Nunes, of Ashland, was originally charged with two felonies after he told the clerks on different days in March 2020 that he had COVID-19 and asked if they wanted to get it. Nunes was coughing and said he had a sore throat and fever. Investigators say the clerks told police Nunes made them fear for their lives.

Under a plea deal on Tuesday, Nunes was found guilty of second-degree harassment, a misdemeanor. It was unclear if Nunes had COVID-19.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Change this caption before publishing
Police investigate stabbing in north Springfield
Three people are believed dead after a SUV and fire truck collided Wednesday night, then...
3 dead after fire truck collides with SUV, crashes into Kansas City building
Fordland High School principal, assistant principal and a custodian helped serve lunch to...
Illness outbreak leads to early Christmas break for Fordland, Mo. students
Heavy rain for our southern counties tonight.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain for some Friday
Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
Tornado-hit factory sued; workers said they couldn’t leave

Latest News

Camdenton High School robotics team begins FIRST Flowers program.
Ozarks Life: Camdenton High School robotics team spreads holiday cheer
Ozarks Life: Camdenton High School's robotics team impacting community with First Flowers program
With all the hustle and bustle that goes on around the holidays, it can be overwhelming for...
How to help kids process holiday emotions
How to help kids process holiday emotions