Kelce caps huge night with two TDs, including OT winner, in Chiefs’ 34-28 victory over Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs on his way to scoring a touchdown during...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs on his way to scoring a touchdown during overtime in an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) - Travis Kelce lifts the Kansas City Chiefs to a 34-28 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers behind two touchdowns and 191 receiving yards.

With the victory, the Chiefs have won seven straight games.

**CHECK BACK FOR EXTENDED AP RECAP**

