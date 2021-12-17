Kelce caps huge night with two TDs, including OT winner, in Chiefs’ 34-28 victory over Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) - Travis Kelce lifts the Kansas City Chiefs to a 34-28 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers behind two touchdowns and 191 receiving yards.

With the victory, the Chiefs have won seven straight games.

**CHECK BACK FOR EXTENDED AP RECAP**

