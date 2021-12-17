Kelce caps huge night with two TDs, including OT winner, in Chiefs’ 34-28 victory over Chargers
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) - Travis Kelce lifts the Kansas City Chiefs to a 34-28 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers behind two touchdowns and 191 receiving yards.
With the victory, the Chiefs have won seven straight games.
**CHECK BACK FOR EXTENDED AP RECAP**
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.