Missouri Attorney General responds to confusion over his letters to school districts and health departments explaining COVID-19 court decision

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s recent letters to school districts and health departments about their COVID-19 protocols is causing a lot of confusion. Schmitt, who’s running for the U-S Senate, told those groups that a Cole County court ruling forbids them from making their own decisions on mask mandates, quarantines and other public health orders.

On Thursday Schmitt talked with KY3 about the letters he sent out statewide and the problems it has caused.

”Essentially what the judge said was the General Assembly has to specifically delegate these powers to whoever’s going to have them,” Schmitt said of the Cole County court ruling. “They’ve done that with the state department but they’ve never done that with the local departments. So we’re making the ruling known and clear to everybody.”

Well, the “clear” part is a lot more muddy to those who have to follow it as many schools and public health officials are scrambling to understand what they can and can’t do now.

For instance while Greene County is still doing contact tracing to let people know if they’ve come in contact with someone who has COVID-19, several other health departments including those in Laclede, Polk and Christian County have stopped contact tracing and other COVID-19 related work because of concerns over not understanding all the ramifications of the court ruling.

So Schmitt was asked if contact tracing was illegal.

“If they don’t have the authority and it’s never been delegated, they’re not supposed to be doing it,” he replied.

We contacted the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, which oversees the local health departments, to see if those locals had the authority delegated to them.

The answer?

“We are not able to provide any comments at the moment,” replied Communications Director Lisa Cox.

So it’s those murky waters that school districts and health departments are now swimming in.

In the case of Springfield Public Schools, the state’s largest district, things are getting quite contentious.

SPS had already announced even before receiving Schmitt’s letter of its intention to lift its mask mandate in January if the COVID-19 situation in the schools was manageable.

“They’re wrong on the law and we hope they change their mask policy or we intend to file suit,” Schmitt said.

But while the mask mandate situation is pretty straightforward, the quarantine situation is less clear.

When we first spoke to Schmitt about the ruling when the letters came out on December 7, we asked him if the “no quarantine” meant that schools couldn’t send a student home if they were sick.

“They don’t have the legal authority to issue health orders and that may or may not include quarantine orders,” he said at the time.

On Thursday when asked to clarify those comments?

“If a kid is sick they can be sent home from school,” Schmitt said. “But you don’t get to quarantine students for 14 days who just happen to be in the same room as somebody. I mean the flu is way more dangerous for kids than COVID.”

Here is Schmitt’s responses on Thursday to recent comments by SPS Chief Communications Officer Stephen Hall about Schmitt’s letter.

Hall: “If we’re going to listen to a variety of opinions it is most prudent to listen to the public health experts who know about this.”

Schmitt: “It has nothing to do with data and science. It has to do with power and control.”

Hall: “We hear a lot of conversation about the importance of local control. Then you see this opinion and these actions.”

Schmitt: “Just because it’s a local body doesn’t mean they can trample on people’s rights.”

Hall: “There are many things that are problematic and concerning about the Attorney General’s opinion and actions as of late.”

Schmitt: “We’ve heard from a lot of parents in Springfield who are really upset with the position the bureaucrats have taken, the superintendent, the spokesperson, and this really outlandish language that is demeaning to parents.”

Schmitt said he is not an anti-vaxxer but when asked if he was vaccinated?

“I think it’s a creepy question to ask, but yes,” he replied.

When asked why it was “creepy” considering he’s running for a national office?

“I think it’s a personal question but I have been vaccinated and I’ve said that multiple times in multiple interviews,” he answered.

Considering that mask mandates and quarantines are out and other COVID-19 protocols appear under attack as well, what does Schmitt think is the answer to fighting the battle then?

“People can make decisions individually and for their families of how they want to deal with it,” he said.

But even those who agree with that are concerned that with some health departments discontinuing contact tracing and no longer giving out data on new cases in their county, figuring out what to do on your own just got harder.

“Everybody needs to make the best decision for their own family,” said Amanda Powell. “They need all the information to come to their own conclusion. They shouldn’t be withholding any kind of medical information.”

“This isn’t my opinion,” Schmitt responded. “This is what the ruling was and we were informing the local health departments. People have had enough of this. It’s the freest country in the history of the world and I don’t want it to descend into some futuristic biomedical security state.”

