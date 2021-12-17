Advertisement

Missouri treasurer cracks down on schools with mask mandates

Scott Fitzpatrick.
Scott Fitzpatrick.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s treasurer no longer will help schools refinance bond debt unless superintendents promise not to enforce face mask requirements and other COVID-19 safety measures issued by local officials.

Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick this month began requiring school districts trying to refinance bond debt to certify that they’ll obey Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s warning against coronavirus mandates, Missourinet first reported.

Schmitt this month threatened to sue school districts and local health departments that require masks. He cited a November ruling from Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green.

“These schools received certification forms because their bond deals were scheduled to close after the Attorney General communicated with schools about the court decision and we were made aware of several schools which did not intend to comply with the order,” Treasurer’s Office spokeswoman Mary Compton said in a Friday email.

Fitzpatrick’s policy puts more pressure on districts to ditch mask and quarantine requirements. Without help from the Treasurer’s Office, districts face higher interest rates on debts.

“There are other means in which to refinance their bonds, but they may not get as good of an interest rate if they go through a private entity as opposed to this program,” St. Louis-area nonprofit EducationPlus spokeswoman Christine McDonald said. “So thus they don’t have the ability to save taxpayer dollars by using the lowest interest rate available.”

Fitzpatrick’s office has sent compliance letters to seven school districts trying to refinance, Compton said. Four signed the agreement; three requests are pending.

McDonald said some district officials were frustrated by the request because they have never faced conditions to participate in the treasurer’s debt assistance program. Also, Fitzpatrick asked superintendents to certify that their districts will abide by the court ruling. But McDonald said school boards, not superintendents, make coronavirus safety rules.

“So even by signing that, your school board could still vote to do whatever they want on certain policies,” she said.

Schmitt on Friday said his office has sent 52 cease-and-desist letters to districts where parents have reported noncompliance with Green’s ruling.

“We will continue to fight these mask mandates and quarantine orders and enforce the law,” Schmitt said in a statement.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Change this caption before publishing
Police investigate stabbing in north Springfield
Springfield Public Schools, other districts issue statements on TikTok trend promoting school violence
Fordland High School principal, assistant principal and a custodian helped serve lunch to...
Illness outbreak leads to early Christmas break for Fordland, Mo. students
Heavy rain for our southern counties tonight.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Moderate to Heavy Rain Tonight
Three people are believed dead after a SUV and fire truck collided Wednesday night, then...
3 dead after fire truck collides with SUV, crashes into Kansas City building

Latest News

hospitals
Hospitals in Kansas, Missouri report spike in COVID cases
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 2,300+ cases; Arkansas adds 1,100+ new cases
A rise in COVID-19 cases has caused Cox to reopen its Covid unit in Branson to handle the...
Cox Medical Center Branson reopens COVID-19 unit as cases rise again
Arkansas reports first case of omicron variant of virus