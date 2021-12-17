Schools, parents around the Ozarks react to TikTok trend that promoted violence

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Many schools and police departments around the Ozarks region have warned parents on a nationwide TikTok trend that surfaced earlier this week, one promoting violence in schools on Dec. 17.

Various TikTok videos promoted threats and encouraged kids to commit acts of violence in school, such as school shootings or bomb threats. Law enforcement agencies across the country say these threats are not likely credible, but many officers worked directly with schools Friday to increase security patrols out of an abundance of caution.

Some parents kept their children home following the threats via TikTok. The challenge left many parents around the Ozarks concerned.

“Little bit of disappointment that a viral trend would aim to hijack the daily life of families, really around the country,” said local parent Jeremy Alvarez.

The viral TikTok threat swept across the country, causing schools and police departments to be on high alert.

Alvarez said this is not what he wants his kids to see on social media.

“They’re impressionable. It is concerning for them to see something like that, to see violence being talked about, and we’ve even seen it with other TikTok trends and challenges,” said Alvarez.

Nixa Public Schools safety coordinator, Zac Rantz, said these threats will continue as social media grows.

“Schools have seen this really a lot over the past year where a screenshot of something from some other school district gets shared around,” said Rantz.

Alavrez said social media has been so engulfed in our lives that it can do harm to learning.

“It’s a tool, it could be used to build something great, but also, you can throw a hammer through a window,” said Alvarez. “That’s not the intended purpose of that tool, and it can be destructive.”

Both Stephen Hall, the chief communications officer for Springfield Public Schools, and Rantz said schools here in the Ozarks don’t take threats lightly.

“We do not make assumptions, we follow the leads, and we investigate these threats accordingly,” said Hall. “We do take it very seriously. It’s important for people to communicate with us directly.”

“It’s something we are prepared to address,” said Rantz. “But we also need parents to make sure that they’re talking to their kids about what they’re seeing on social media and have those difficult discussions.”

