Silver Dollar City’s ‘An Old Time Christmas’ recognized as America’s top theme park holiday event in national contest

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Silver Dollar City’s “An Old Time Christmas” celebration takes the title of America’s best theme park holiday event as part of a national contest recently conducted by USA TODAY.

USA Today editors and industry experts recognized Silver Dollar City as the top holiday event in the contest, which involved nominees from more than 20 iconic theme and amusement parks across the United States of America.

This marks the fifth time Silver Dollar City’s “An Old Time Christmas” has earned the honor.

We appreciate all of our ‘citizens’ who work hard to create this immersive Christmas experience. It’s fun to watch this event continue to grow into a national holiday destination known for our lights, our shows, our crafts, and food,” said Brad Thomas, president of Silver Dollar City. “Christmas is always an extra special time for us. But this year, more than ever, it seems folks are wanting, and needing to forget so many challenges of today and celebrate the season with their friends and their families.”

Silver Dollar City has hosted “An Old Time Christmas” festival since 1988. Employees decorate the theme park with nearly 6.5 million lights, 1,000 Christmas trees, 600 wreaths, and three miles of garland and ribbon. There’s also a 9-story animated Christmas tree.

The two-month-long holiday event also includes several holiday shows, sweet and savory treats, roller coasters and decorations.

“An Old Time Christmas” runs through Dec. 30. CLICK HERE for more information on the celebration.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.