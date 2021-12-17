Springfield City Utilities sends crews to KC area to help restore power to thousands

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Utilities has sent several line crews to offer help with power restoration in the Kansas City area after strong storms Wednesday led to thousands of power outages.

Heavy winds and strong storms led to power outages for more than 250,000 Evergy electric customers in the Kansas City area. While some outages have been restored, City Utilities is responding at the request of Evergy.

“Our team will be assisting in the work to get electric service restored to the customers of Evergy,” said Matt Norman, CU’s Manager of Electric Line Operations. “Calls for assistance don’t happen very often, but when they do, we want to help if possible.”

City Utilities sent two four-person line crews, support vehicles, and staff to assist in power restoration efforts. Utility crews around southwest Missouri have offered help for several nearby regions following widespread power outages from severe weather.

