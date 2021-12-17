Advertisement

Springfield City Utilities sends crews to KC area to help restore power to thousands

Springfield City Utilities has sent several line crews to offer help with power restoration in...
Springfield City Utilities has sent several line crews to offer help with power restoration in the Kansas City area after strong storms Wednesday led to thousands of power outages.(Springfield City Utilities)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Utilities has sent several line crews to offer help with power restoration in the Kansas City area after strong storms Wednesday led to thousands of power outages.

Heavy winds and strong storms led to power outages for more than 250,000 Evergy electric customers in the Kansas City area. While some outages have been restored, City Utilities is responding at the request of Evergy.

“Our team will be assisting in the work to get electric service restored to the customers of Evergy,” said Matt Norman, CU’s Manager of Electric Line Operations. “Calls for assistance don’t happen very often, but when they do, we want to help if possible.”

City Utilities sent two four-person line crews, support vehicles, and staff to assist in power restoration efforts. Utility crews around southwest Missouri have offered help for several nearby regions following widespread power outages from severe weather.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain breaks out Friday and lasts through the night
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rainy Days and Friday’s Forecast
Ramos Clemente, 13, disappeared from Rotary Park around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Police locate missing child in Nixa, Mo.
Kraft is having trouble making enough cream cheese to keep store shelves filled this year, so...
Kraft will pay you not to make cheesecake for Christmas
Change this caption before publishing
Police investigate stabbing in north Springfield
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 3,100+ cases; Arkansas adds 800+ new cases

Latest News

Drivers in Buffalo, Mo. were given quite a surprise when getting pulled over.
Buffalo, Mo. police chief and mayor play ‘Secret Santa,’ hand out money during traffic stops
An Arkansas State Police Trooper has been shot, details are limited.
ASP releases details on trooper condition after shooting near Tennessee/Arkansas border
Drivers in Buffalo,Mo were given quite a surprise when getting pulled over.
Secret Santa in Buffalo, Mo
Which gift baskets deliver the best?
Consumer Reports: Top gift baskets