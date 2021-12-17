Springfield holiday shoppers see busier stores; more people shopping in-person to avoid shipping delays

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For many shoppers, it’s crunch time to get those holiday gifts. Christmas is nearly a week away, and many shoppers have been dealing with shipping delays and inventory shortages.

Shopper Kasey Kiser says she’s seeing items back-ordered online, with delays spanning at least a month or two.

”I’ve checked online shopping, and most of it has delays past January,” Kiser says. “I’ve got three nephews to shop for, so I can’t do online.”

More people are looking to shop in-person amid shipping delays, and many are shopping at the Battlefield Mall. Kiser says the mall is the busiest she’s seen it in years.

“My mom actually works at the mall, and she was telling me it’s probably twice as many people as usual,” Kiser says.

Another shopper, Lesley Ratterree, says it’s a matter of convenience to go in-person. It’s not just the shipping delays that concern her.

“The cost of shipping has gone up,” Ratterree says. “I know the post office had raised that amount for a lot of places so even buying from a regular person on Etsy, it’s a little bit more expensive this year.”

It’s not just shoppers that are being impacted by the delays in shipping.

Edge Boutique owner, Glinnae Gannon, says more people have been coming into her shop because things they ordered online were delayed or the wrong size.

However, she’s also experiencing her own inventory issues.

“A lot of it is either we’re not getting our items on time or we have problems with substitutions,” Gannon says. “We have a lot of vendors who try to substitute things because they’re not getting their items either.”

Gannon actually worked for UPS for years before opening up shop. That’s why she understands it’s not the delivery person’s fault.

“They’re frustrated just as much as you are because they’re getting hit by every customer, and they’re doing the best that they can,” Gannon says. “I feel for them this time of year.”

With so many people shopping in person, Ratterree says it’s causing traffic jams in parking lots.

“I can tell you there’s places I avoid because I know they’re busy,” Ratterree says. “We are not going to Target right now because their parking lot is really full. I’ll go to places and maybe avoid the really busy parking lots.”

To avoid those busy shopping times, you can buy your gift online and pick it up in the store during less popular hours. Many stores are also offering curbside pickup.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.