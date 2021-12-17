Advertisement

Springfield holiday shoppers see busier stores; more people shopping in-person to avoid shipping delays

(OYS)
By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For many shoppers, it’s crunch time to get those holiday gifts. Christmas is nearly a week away, and many shoppers have been dealing with shipping delays and inventory shortages.

Shopper Kasey Kiser says she’s seeing items back-ordered online, with delays spanning at least a month or two.

”I’ve checked online shopping, and most of it has delays past January,” Kiser says. “I’ve got three nephews to shop for, so I can’t do online.”

More people are looking to shop in-person amid shipping delays, and many are shopping at the Battlefield Mall. Kiser says the mall is the busiest she’s seen it in years.

“My mom actually works at the mall, and she was telling me it’s probably twice as many people as usual,” Kiser says.

Another shopper, Lesley Ratterree, says it’s a matter of convenience to go in-person. It’s not just the shipping delays that concern her.

“The cost of shipping has gone up,” Ratterree says. “I know the post office had raised that amount for a lot of places so even buying from a regular person on Etsy, it’s a little bit more expensive this year.”

It’s not just shoppers that are being impacted by the delays in shipping.

Edge Boutique owner, Glinnae Gannon, says more people have been coming into her shop because things they ordered online were delayed or the wrong size.

However, she’s also experiencing her own inventory issues.

“A lot of it is either we’re not getting our items on time or we have problems with substitutions,” Gannon says. “We have a lot of vendors who try to substitute things because they’re not getting their items either.”

Gannon actually worked for UPS for years before opening up shop. That’s why she understands it’s not the delivery person’s fault.

“They’re frustrated just as much as you are because they’re getting hit by every customer, and they’re doing the best that they can,” Gannon says. “I feel for them this time of year.”

With so many people shopping in person, Ratterree says it’s causing traffic jams in parking lots.

“I can tell you there’s places I avoid because I know they’re busy,” Ratterree says. “We are not going to Target right now because their parking lot is really full. I’ll go to places and maybe avoid the really busy parking lots.”

To avoid those busy shopping times, you can buy your gift online and pick it up in the store during less popular hours. Many stores are also offering curbside pickup.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain breaks out Friday and lasts through the night
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rainy Days and Friday’s Forecast
Ramos Clemente, 13, disappeared from Rotary Park around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Police locate missing child in Nixa, Mo.
Kraft is having trouble making enough cream cheese to keep store shelves filled this year, so...
Kraft will pay you not to make cheesecake for Christmas
Change this caption before publishing
Police investigate stabbing in north Springfield
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 3,100+ cases; Arkansas adds 800+ new cases

Latest News

An Arkansas State Police Trooper has been shot, details are limited.
Two dead, ASP trooper shot after pursuit near Tennessee/Arkansas border
Drivers in Buffalo, Mo. were given quite a surprise when getting pulled over.
Buffalo, Mo. police chief and mayor play ‘Secret Santa,’ hand out money during traffic stops
Springfield City Utilities has sent several line crews to offer help with power restoration in...
Springfield City Utilities sends crews to KC area to help restore power to thousands
Drivers in Buffalo,Mo were given quite a surprise when getting pulled over.
Secret Santa in Buffalo, Mo