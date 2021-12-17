Springfield man sentenced to 18 years in prison after ninth DWI offense

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after he was recently convicted of his ninth driving while intoxicated offense.

A jury found Steven Marrs, 58, guilty of his ninth DWI offense in October.

Investigators say the latest offense happened on August 1, 2018. The court found the defendant to be a habitual DWI offender due to his eight previous convictions for driving while intoxicated.

According to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, the State argued for a substantial prison sentence due to the defendant’s history of alcohol related traffic offenses and the fact that he had been previously ordered to attend various alcohol treatments and victim impact panels.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.