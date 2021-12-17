Advertisement

Springfield man sentenced to 18 years in prison after ninth DWI offense

Steven Marrs, 58, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for his ninth DWI offense.
Steven Marrs, 58, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for his ninth DWI offense.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after he was recently convicted of his ninth driving while intoxicated offense.

A jury found Steven Marrs, 58, guilty of his ninth DWI offense in October.

Investigators say the latest offense happened on August 1, 2018. The court found the defendant to be a habitual DWI offender due to his eight previous convictions for driving while intoxicated.

According to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, the State argued for a substantial prison sentence due to the defendant’s history of alcohol related traffic offenses and the fact that he had been previously ordered to attend various alcohol treatments and victim impact panels.

