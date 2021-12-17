Springfield mother, who almost lost sixth-grade daughter to suicide, discusses emotional impact of bullying

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield mother feels a sense of tension and ease after she nearly lost her daughter to suicide.

Suicide is an issue we’re seeing across the country, often sparked by bullying.

Springfield mother Wendy Elkins gave KY3 permission to share her identity, but not her daughter’s identity, to discuss the topic. Elkins says she almost lost her daughter to suicide after she was bullied.

Elkins is thankful to still have her daughter, but she is worried about the rise in bullying and the impact on children’s mental health.

“It’s super scary,” Wendy Elkins said. “I mean, I really couldn’t even put into words how scary it is. Especially when you have a strong-willed child who loves everybody, nice to everybody, cares about everybody and loves life.”

Elkins said bullying is something totally new to her sixth-grade daughter, who attends Pipkin Middle School.

”She started talking about people making fun of her for being super skinny, fun of her for being black and making fun of her for her natural hair,” she said. “Pretty much anything you can think of.”

It’s a brand new issue that only seemed to get worse.

”It escalated to the point of racial slurs and kill yourself,” Elkins said.

She said the real scare was learning her daughter eventually did try to kill herself.

”A counselor at Pipkin Middle School essentially saved my child’s life,” Elkins said.

Her daughter shared what was really going on after the school had a suicide prevention and awareness presentation.

”She basically told him that she was planning to kill herself and that she had already attempted to kill herself had,” Elkins said. “She had a full blown plan of what she was going to do and everything. She felt helpless being at school.”

Elkins’ daughter is now staying at Lakeland Behavioral Health System. Mental health experts at NAMI say bullying can be the perfect storm, a catalyst leading to suicide.

”We have seen that bullying is on the rise with cyber-bullying,” NAMI Executive Director Stephanie Appleby said. “That’s where we see a lot more of the suicide rates skyrocket.”

Elkins said her daughter has been bullied online too.

”The whole social media thing is a huge issue,” she said. “And it’s why this is like a wildfire that you can’t stop.”

Elkins said it can be hard to pinpoint a child’s emotion.

“They don’t seem sad,” she described. “They don’t seem upset, but the whole time this is what’s going on in their mind. She could come home and seem happy, but in the back of my mind, I’m always going to wonder, ‘What is she thinking about?’ This whole time, she’s hiding this huge demon.“

Experts say depression and anxiety usually is not verbal.

“I think a lot of times we expect depression and anxiety to show themselves in these physical forms where people are verbalizing, ‘hey, this is how I feel,’” Appleby said.

Appleby said signs of depression and anxiety can often be very subtle.

“I think looking for signs of maybe withdrawing when they haven’t withdrawn before,” she described. “Maybe not engaging in activities that were once something that was important to them. Giving away items of the of theirs that might be something that was particularly important to them before. It’s those subtle signs that I think it’s appropriate at that point, as a parent or guardian to step in and say, ‘Hey, I’ve noticed some changes.’”

Appleby said victims of bullies often are not the only ones struggling.

“I think something a lot of people don’t realize is that the people that are the bullies, maybe are having some mental health issues or challenges or situations at home,” she said.

Elkins said she completely agrees.

“I do understand that hurt people hurt people,” she said.

For now, Elkins’ daughter will stay home from school for awhile.

”The sad thing about it is is that the people that are getting bullied have to leave the school and the bullies stay,” she said. “And that’s not fair.”

Elkins said she feels schools are taking steps to help prevent and spread suicide awareness, but she said she feels like schools often do not do enough to discipline the bullies.

