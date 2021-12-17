Advertisement

Springfield Public Schools issues statement on TikTok trend promoting school violence

(CNN Newsource)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:19 PM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools has advised parents about a TikTok trend promoting threats of violence across U.S. schools on Friday, Dec. 17.

Law enforcement agencies across the country say these threats are not likely credible, but many officers are working directly with schools to increase security patrols out of an abundance of caution.

Springfield Public Schools has released this statement on the TikTok trend.

“A new trend has emerged on the TikTok social media platform, gaining significant traction nationwide. Unfortunately, this trend includes unsubstantiated threats of school violence. The threats associated with this trend are not specific to SPS or other schools; however, the posts have generated concern across the nation, resulting in law enforcement investigations.

Please help us control rumors and misinformation. As always, we encourage you to closely monitor your child’s use of social media and engage in conversations about the importance of responsible digital citizenship. It is important for our children to understand that threats of any kind are unacceptable and will result in significant consequences.

The safety and wellbeing of our students will always be our top priority. We encourage you to remain vigilant, reporting any concern directly to School Police by calling 417-523-2911 or through the Text Tip Line at 319-2901.”

Leaders from several other southwest Missouri school districts have also sent emails to parents warning about the TikTok trend, even though police departments nationwide have not identified any credible threats at this time.

