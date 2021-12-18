2 life terms ordered for road rage stabbing of Missouri Guardsman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to back-to-back life prison terms for fatally stabbing a Missouri Air National Guard member during a road rage confrontation in suburban Kansas City.

Nicholas Webb, 61, of Pleasant Hill, was sentenced Friday for the death of Cody Harter, 23, of St. Joseph. A jury convicted Webb of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in August.

Lee’s Summit police were called to an area of Interstate 470 in May 2018 after witnesses reported a man on the ground. Officers found Harter suffering from a stab wound, and he later died from his injuries.

A witness told police Harter had his hands up and was backing away from Webb after they both got out of their vehicles, according to court documents.

Police discovered Webb had been arrested the same day in Liberty with a knife in his pants. Webb was released from prison after serving a sentence for second-degree murder in Jackson County in 1981.

As a Guardsman, Harter had served in Iraq and Qatar and helped with hurricane relief in Houston and Puerto Rico.

