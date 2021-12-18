Advertisement

Arson suspected in fire of Doolittle worker’s truck

Investigators with the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District suspect arson after one of their member’s trucks caught on fire Saturday morning.(Doolittle FIre Protection District)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DOOLITTLE, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators with the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District suspect arson after one of their member’s trucks caught on fire Saturday morning.

Crews responded to a fire around 2 a.m. Saturday near the railroad tracks on East First Street. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District says one of their members had parked a truck in the area overnight due to a flat tire.

“The fire was quickly extinguished allowing us to save most of the contents in the vehicle. After a brief investigation, it is believed that the fire was intentionally set using some type of accelerant,” said the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District in a Facebook post.

Doolittle fire crews have also been dealing with arson on U.S. Forestry Service property in Phelps County within the past month.

The truck fire was extinguished within a brief amount of time and no injuries were reported. An investigation into the fire is underway.

