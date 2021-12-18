Arson suspected in fire of Doolittle worker’s truck

DOOLITTLE, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators with the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District suspect arson after one of their member’s trucks caught on fire Saturday morning.

Crews responded to a fire around 2 a.m. Saturday near the railroad tracks on East First Street. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District says one of their members had parked a truck in the area overnight due to a flat tire.

“The fire was quickly extinguished allowing us to save most of the contents in the vehicle. After a brief investigation, it is believed that the fire was intentionally set using some type of accelerant,” said the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District in a Facebook post.

Doolittle fire crews have also been dealing with arson on U.S. Forestry Service property in Phelps County within the past month.

The truck fire was extinguished within a brief amount of time and no injuries were reported. An investigation into the fire is underway.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.