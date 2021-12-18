Advertisement

Authorities identify 2 men shot dead by Arkansas trooper

(Tennessee Department of Transportation)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee investigators on Friday identified the two men shot dead by an Arkansas trooper during a chase between the two states.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Terrance Dogan, 27, and John H. Taylor, 18, were fatally shot by Trooper Spencer Morris of the Arkansas State Police during a chase Thursday that began in West Memphis, Arkansas, and ended in Memphis, Tennessee.

Morris exchanged gunfire with the men when at least one of them shot at and injured him during the chase, authorities said. Morris, 33, was not severely injured and was treated at a Memphis hospital and discharged.

The chase began in West Memphis when Morris spotted a car matching one on an outstanding warrant out of South Carolina.

The three-year State Police veteran has been placed on administrative duty pending an investigation of his use of deadly force, police said in a statement. The TBI is leading the investigation into the shooting.

