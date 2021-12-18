Advertisement

Crosslines of Springfield to offer holiday meals, distribute gifts Saturday through holiday assistance program

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of Springfield-area families are poised to receive a holiday helping hand Saturday at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds through a holiday assistance program.

The Crosslines Food Pantry is providing a holiday meal for Greene County families in need, along with toys and books for children, at a distribution event Saturday. Parents in need have the opportunity to pick out presents and even wrapping paper for their kids. 

Organizers say it means a lot to be a part of this outreach event during the holiday season.

“Christmas is all about showing and expressing love for others, and that really comes through here,” said Taleyna Morris, Crosslines toy store coordinator. “The donations of items to give out, the people coming and helping out by shopping with someone, that really is Christmas.”

Crosslines volunteers will be making a number of house calls this year and delivering assistance to senior citizens. Leaders with the charity say they’ve always had some people who have requested that service, but the pandemic has increased the need.

To learn more about Crosslines and holiday assistance, CLICK HERE.

