Holiday air travel starts to pick up at Springfield-Branson National Airport

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While some people are taking to the roads for holiday travel, others are taking to the skies. With Christmas Eve just one week away, holiday travel is starting to pick up.

Staff from the Springfield-Branson National Airport say they are already seeing plenty of travelers line up for their destination. In some cases, folks are flying again for the first time in a while.

“We’re expecting a fairly busy holiday rush the next couple of weeks,” said Brian Weiler, Springfield-Branson National Airport Director of Aviation. “If Thanksgiving was any indication, we were about 90 percent where we were pre-pandemic.”

The airport says to expect full flights. With that to consider, travelers may want to be prepared for some waiting.

”Expect some lines,” Weiler said. “We ask people to arrive, if they can, two hours early. Certainly no less than 90 minutes. But we’re not expecting any major travel disruptions.”

Airport officials remind travelers to wear a mask both inside and on-board your plane. Regular cleaning procedures are still underway with the new COVID-19 omicron variant.

”Really since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve always been doing enhanced cleaning of the terminal building itself,” Weiler said. “Masks will continue to be required and will be through at least March of next year.”

Beyond the holidays, travel experts say you might be able to find some pretty good deals come 2022.

”Demand is depressed for multiple angles,” said Willis Orlando with Scott’s Cheap Flights. “There are people that are worried about omicron. Also, January and February are naturally kind of the least busy travel months of the year.”

In some cases ticket prices are dropping quickly.

”Airlines are scrambling to get ahead of this,” he said. “They want to sell as many tickets as possible before any wave happens. So we’re kind of seeing fire sales left and right from all different airlines.”

Most of those deals are domestic and short-haul international flights, including places like Cancun or Costa Rica.

”We saw a deal for $281 round-trip from Springfield to Costa Rica just this week,” Orlando said.

Even a few spots as far as Europe, like Spain, have some cheaper flight options right now.

”We saw $496 round trip from Springfield to Madrid, Spain,” Orlando said. “In the 400s to 500s round-trip, those tickets are usually between $900 and $1,000 if you want to fly out of your small local airport. That’s a wonderful deal at a small airport. It’s a really really great deal if you can grab it now.”

Officials say the Springfield-Branson National Airport is up to more routes than it has ever had. Right now, it offers 14 direct routes.

