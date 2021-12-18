Advertisement

Missouri bill would require schools to teach safe social media practices

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A proposed bill in Missouri would require schools to teach safe social media practices to students.

Missouri House Bill 1585, sponsored by State Rep. Jim Murphy (R - 94th District), would create the Show Me Digital Act. If approved, the bill would require students to take at least one class on how to responsibly use social media.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office has an investigator that works on social media crimes. Jeremiah Burnett, a detective corporal for in Camden County, says it’s really important for parents to monitor their kids accounts and talk to them about social media.

”If they have an account, make sure that you’re monitoring it,” said Burnett. “Make sure that you know who’s messaging. You make sure you know who their friends are.”

While Camdenton Schools does not have such a program now, the assistant superintendent says he thinks it would create a great partnership between the community and school.

Lawmakers are hoping legislation could help solve concerns with social media platforms, including TikTok. Many schools and police departments around the Ozarks region warned parents on a nationwide TikTok trend that surfaced earlier this week, one promoting violence in schools on Dec. 17.

While law enforcement agencies across the country say the threats were not likely credible, many officers worked directly with schools Friday to increase security patrols out of an abundance of caution.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Public Schools, other districts issue statements on TikTok trend promoting school violence
Very heavy rain fell Friday and Friday night across parts of northern Arkansas and southern...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain moving out, cold moving in
Officers responded to the crash at the Great Southern Bank in the 1500 block of East Primrose.
Driver crashes into Springfield bank
An officer confronted a school bus driver recently over requiring students wear masks.
WATCH: Missouri officer threatens to ‘report’ school bus driver for making kids wear masks
Elizabeth McKeown (Source: Greene County Jail)
Judge denies request to reduce bond for woman accused in deadly road rage assault in Springfield

Latest News

Willow Springs, Mo. man dies after high water sweeps his truck off roadway
Springfield businesses prepare for holiday shopping rush
MSHP investigates two SWMO crashes involving teens Friday night, one turns deadly in Newton County
FILE -May 17, 2018 file photo (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
In Missouri, Greitens’ comeback bid has some in GOP on edge