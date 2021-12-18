Missouri bill would require schools to teach safe social media practices

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A proposed bill in Missouri would require schools to teach safe social media practices to students.

Missouri House Bill 1585, sponsored by State Rep. Jim Murphy (R - 94th District), would create the Show Me Digital Act. If approved, the bill would require students to take at least one class on how to responsibly use social media.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office has an investigator that works on social media crimes. Jeremiah Burnett, a detective corporal for in Camden County, says it’s really important for parents to monitor their kids accounts and talk to them about social media.

”If they have an account, make sure that you’re monitoring it,” said Burnett. “Make sure that you know who’s messaging. You make sure you know who their friends are.”

While Camdenton Schools does not have such a program now, the assistant superintendent says he thinks it would create a great partnership between the community and school.

Lawmakers are hoping legislation could help solve concerns with social media platforms, including TikTok. Many schools and police departments around the Ozarks region warned parents on a nationwide TikTok trend that surfaced earlier this week, one promoting violence in schools on Dec. 17.

While law enforcement agencies across the country say the threats were not likely credible, many officers worked directly with schools Friday to increase security patrols out of an abundance of caution.

