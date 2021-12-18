Missouri wildlife officials rescue injured bald eagle in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Wildlife officials from the Missouri Department of Conservation recently rescued an injured bald eagle from a Kansas City-area lake.

The Missouri Department of Conservation credits Corporal Brian Bartlett with his assistance in rescuing the injured bald eagle. Officials say the eagle was found at Smithville Lake in Clay County, Missouri.

An X-ray determined that the eagle did not suffer any shotgun injuries or broken wings. However, tests are being performed to determine if it is suffering from lead poisoning or a possible infection. The eagle is expected to start a rehab program in the near future.

The Missouri Department of Conservation thanked those who assisted with the rescue. Officials hope for a speedy recovery.

