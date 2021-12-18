Advertisement

MSHP investigates two SWMO crashes involving teens Friday night, one turns deadly in Newton County

(Gray)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MISSOURI (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a pair of crashes involving two teens from Friday evening in the Ozarks region. The crashes happened at separate times in Newton and Lawrence counties.

MSHP has not identified the victim of either crash, but reports both are 17-year-old girls. A girl from Neosho died in a Newton County crash Friday evening, while another girl is recovering from her injuries after a collision with a cow in Lawrence County.

The crash in Newton County happened just before 7 p.m. on Norway Road, just a few miles east of Neosho. Investigators say a girl died after her car left a roadway, struck a tree and caught on fire. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash in Lawrence County happened around 6:45 p.m. on County Road 1210, just three miles north of Aurora. Investigators say a girl from Springfield was an occupant in a car that struck a cow, but it’s unclear if the driver suffered any injuries. The girl was rushed to a hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries, per the MSHP crash report.

MSHP Troop D, which covers most of southwest Missouri, has investigated 132 deaths from crashes in 2021.

