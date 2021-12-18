Nationwide shortages in mental health workers leads to long wait times for care in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Getting mental health care can be challenging right now, not only in southwest Missouri, but across the country.

Many patients are experiencing long wait times for appointments. It’s an issue the mental health care field is seeing across the country.

Stephanie Appleby, executive director for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, says those long wait times come from a lack of providers, a shortage of mental health care workers, and a greater demand for help.

“When you’re in crisis obviously, you can go to the ER,” Appleby says. “You can access the emergency room, but then that time of waiting to get in to another mental health professional is so dangerous because you’re left to deal with those thoughts on your own.”

Appleby is encouraging people to seek out other resources and coping skills while waiting for that appointment.

“Just not giving up hope,” Appleby says. “Just knowing that the long wait times are because a whole lot of other people are suffering too, so you’re not alone.”

Amanda Gravenstein’s sister, Stephanie, took her life in November.

“You spend a lot of time asking yourself could I have said something different,” Gravenstein says. “Could I have done something. You replay every conversation, every text message. What did I miss? The issue isn’t with anybody specifically. It’s just a healthcare issue. We have a healthcare crisis.”

That came after months of battling postpartum depression.

“It’s hard to realize I’m never going to see my sister again,” Gravenstein says. “She’s gone and usually we all look forward to Christmas, but this year it’s surreal knowing she’s not going to be there.”

Doctors prescribed an anti-depressant for her sister, but after getting a referral for counseling, she had to wait months for an appointment.

“There’s no room on my calendar for you,” Gravenstein says. “It’s not a malicious thing. It’s not that it can be helped. It’s just that there’s no room. There’s a problem.”

Gravenstein is experiencing the same issue herself, seeking out grief counseling and being told she has to wait months to get care.

“This isn’t something I know that I can handle on my own,” Gravenstein says. “I’m the oldest sibling, so I feel kind of a responsibility to make sure I’m there for my family as well, but I need somebody to be there for me.”

Gravenstein says when you’re struggling with your mental health, it’s hard to find the energy to look for resources.

“You don’t have the strength to do the research to find somebody,” Gravenstein says. “It’s calling doctor after doctor, place after place. It’s exhausting to try to find somebody to talk to and you need that. I know I need that right now.”

Appleby says it’s important for people to advocate for themselves when seeking care.

“If it was a physical condition, it wouldn’t be as difficult,” Appleby says. “We’re learning more and we’re doing better but I think it’s frustrating that when we’re dealing with a mental health crisis, it’s difficult to get care. It should not be that way. I don’t blame any of the health systems or anything like that. It’s just lack of providers. We need more providers.”

Appleby is stressing the urge of self-care and seeking any support you can while waiting for the appointment.

“It’s so hard when you’re dealing with a mental health condition to be engaged,” Appleby says. “That’s part of depression. We don’t want to get up and take a shower. We don’t want to clean our house. But when it’s your health and you know it’s detrimental by sitting around and having those intrusive thoughts and not having any distractions. You should really think about how if you had a cold or flu you would be out actively looking for cold or flu medicine. The same thing goes for mental health. Don’t treat it any differently. Take an active role in your health.”

More information on navigating the mental health care system can be found here.

NAMI offers free support groups to those in need with no appointment needed. Free resources can be found here. All NAMI support groups are free and led by mental health survivors. No appointment is needed and there are no wait times. Information on those free support groups can be found here.

You can also call NAMI’s Warm Line, which available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day at 417-864-3676.

The Victim Center provides 24-hour crisis response with a trained Volunteer Victim Advocate or professional staff members. This service is available on a 24-hour, seven day a week basis for telephone support and immediate crisis intervention, including hospital and/or police station accompaniment, crisis counseling, and referral services when appropriate. The number to call is 417-864-7233.

Burrell Behavioral Health also offers walk-in services at its Connection Center and Behavioral Crisis Center in Springfield; those in a mental health or substance use crisis can and will be seen immediately. Burrell also offers a free, 24/7 Crisis Line you can call at 1-800-494-7355.

Burrell Behavioral Health sent this statement about wait times within its system:

Wait times for outpatient therapy services at Burrell Behavioral Health range from immediate, in some cases, to an average of about 30 days. Wait times for psychiatry and medication-management services are around two weeks. Burrell also offers walk-in services at its Connection Center and Behavioral Crisis Center in Springfield; those in a mental health or substance use crisis can and will be seen immediately.

Wait times depend upon a variety of factors including the client’s age, insurance, and the type of service needed. Those in need of a provider with a specific area of expertise -- like postpartum care, for example -- do often experience longer wait times, a nationwide trend due to workforce shortages and significant increases in demand.

Mercy Hospital sent KY3 this information regarding how to seek mental health care and potential wait times:

First, go to your primary care physician (PCP) and discuss the issue. Our PCPs provide more mental health care than all mental health specialists. Many issues can be evaluated and treated right in the PCP office.

Mercy is weeks away from introducing Collaborative Care to our PCP offices. This means, every PCP will have access to a Behavioral Health case manager, who can support the patient by monitoring response to treatment, keeping track of rating scale results, medication compliance, appointment compliance, and they can provide brief/focused therapy. The BH case manager also has access to a psychiatrist to review the cases of patients who are not progressing towards full resolution of symptoms.

In addition to Collaborative Care in the PCP offices, Mercy is preparing to introduce behavioral health consultants to the PCP office. These specialists will work with patients who are struggling to meet their medical goals (weight reduction, smoking cessation, control of hypertension and diabetes). They focus on medical outcomes rather than psychiatric illness.

If a patient needs to be escalated to a mercy psychiatrist or psychiatric nurse practitioner, this may take 1-3 months, but our intake team may prioritize patients such that those who are most at risk for needing a higher level of care, are moved to the front of the line.

For anyone experiencing postpartum depression, the pediatrician will screen moms at all the baby well checks. Mercy’s “care pathway” then has the mom referred back to the OBGYN to get medication and a referral for therapy.

Mercy also has a small team of integrated therapists, who like therapists everywhere, are extremely busy and the wait can be 3-6 months to be seen. That’s why we partner with affiliated therapists as well as counseling groups across the city (Ozarks Counseling, McGuire, Burrell, etc.) Of course, Mercy employees also have access to our EAP (employee assistance program) team.

If a patient is in crisis, there are options to include the adult Crisis Center (managed by Burrell with the support of Mercy and Cox), and the ER. The ER may be the worse place to seek help unless you’re in true emergency (suicidal, psychotic, manic) due to the level of noise and exposure to medically ill patients. Mercy does have a behavioral health ER space which is separate but part of the main ER, where patients in crisis can receive both evaluation and care in a more specialized setting.

For patients who required inpatient care, our Marian center offers treatment for adults. With the assistance of Burrell psychiatrists, we have 32 beds to care for our sickest patients.

For kids, our internal collaborative care program means that more kids can be treated in the pediatrician’s office rather than wait 6-12 months to see a child psychiatrist.

