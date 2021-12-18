OTC’s new manufacturing center to help students, employers, school and local economy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ozarks Technical Community College in central Springfield has grown by leaps and bounds since it was established in 1990 but its latest expansion is the largest building project ever...the $40 million, 120,000 square-foot Robert W. Plaster Center for Advanced Manufacturing that’s still under construction at the corner of National and Chestnut Expressway.

Over its three decades of service to the area OTC has emphasized adding academic programs based on the needs out in the real world and this latest effort is no different.

”By the year 2030 over two million jobs in advanced manufacturing will go unfilled in the United States,” pointed out Robert Randolph, the Executive Director of the new facility. “And our community is poised to address that shortage very well with the opening of this center.”

Scheduled to open next fall, the PMC’s programs of study including drafting/design, manufacturing technology, computer networking, precision machining, cyber security and automation. The latest technologies will be available including 3D printing, robotics, fabrication, automated systems, virtual and augmented reality and network integration.

All of that is part of a field that’s rapidly changing and where 60 percent of manufacturers say the biggest barrier to adding employees is not being able to find workers with the knowledge or skills to fill the need.

“We’re trying to have them ready for the workforce for something that’s not even here yet,” said Matt Hudson, the Executive Dean of Technical Education. “Automation has been slow to come to our area but it’s becoming more integrated into our operations. Anymore you need to have the ability to do multiple jobs as opposed to a single job on a repetitive basis.”

On a tour of the facility Randolph stopped at a second floor room to point out that this particular lab would be used by drafting and design students and involve virtual reality.

“When those students design a building such as this one for instance they are actually able to put on VR goggles and walk through their building and do an inspection,” he explained. “They get to see those spaces from a different perspective than what they would if they were at a computer screen.”

The centerpiece of the new center is a longer-than-a-football-field open-air manufacturing space connecting with classrooms and labs on both floors of the two-story building.

“We’ve got 30,000 square-feet of factory floor space that’s designed to look, feel and operate like a real factory floor,” Randolph said. “Students will learn how to use the equipment in the classroom and then come out here and actually practice in a hands-on environment.”

OTC expects the center to have a $431 million impact on the local economy over the next decade because, according to Hudson, “It is number two as far as employees needed in our area.”

Health care is number one in terms of employees needed.

Tom Hilmes of SRC is very familiar with the need for manufacturing employees.

“We have nearly a hundred job openings right now in Springfield,” he said.

SRC is one of the largest and oldest remanufacturing companies in North America with eight locations in Springfield. The employee-owned business named as a Top 25 Best Small Company in America by Forbes magazine is known worldwide for its open-style management under the leadership of CEO Jack Stack.

Randolph said SRC is hoping that the new OTC center will help change the negative stereotype that some people associate with the manufacturing industry.

“There’s a long standing perception that manufacturing is dirty, loud and unsafe,” he said. “We’re here to change that perception. When you see a modern manufacturing facility today that’s not what you see. You see people using modern technology and making amazing things in fractions of the time.”

So for those in the know about the challenges the manufacturing industry is facing right now in attracting and retaining a workforce, this new OTC center is more than just another educational building.

“This is a really transformational project that is the first of its kind in the state of Missouri,” Randolph said.

“We’re really going to be a hub for training manufacturing beyond just the Springfield metropolitan area,” Hudson added.

“They’re recognizing that we want to build better jobs and careers here,” Hilmes said of the impact to the area of the new center. “We want to attract more people and we want to create more opportunities for people to put down roots and build a family.”

