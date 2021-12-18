Springfield businesses prepare for holiday shopping rush

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It is the last weekend to shop before Christmas. Local businesses are preparing for all of the last-minute shoppers.

According to the National Retail Federation, about 148 million people nationwide will be out shopping this weekend. Local stores say that they have been busy throughout the holiday season.

“We have been so busy, which is so great,” said Brina Thomas, owner of 5 Pound Apparel. “We’re really lucky. Springfield is such a community-focused city and they love you and we love that they will support small business.”

The average customer will spend about $1,000 on Christmas gifts this year. The most popular gift items are clothing, electronics and toys.

“I have been selling a lot. I mean, a lot of our regular Missouri T-shirts, a lot of Springfield-based T-shirts, " said Thomas. “T-shirts have been flying off the shelves this year. Lots of beanies, lots of scarves. I think everyone’s preparing for this cold. January and February.”

In the National Retail Federation’s study, a lot of people say they plan to do their holiday shopping online. But with recent shipping delays, more people are visiting brick and mortar stores.

So if you are out shopping Saturday, expect to see lots of other people out trying to find the perfect gift.

