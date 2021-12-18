TRAFFIC ALERT: FedEx tractor-trailer crash blocks part of I-44 near St. James, Mo.

ST. JAMES, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a semi crash is blocking part of I-44 in the St. James area.

The crash happened around 9:10 a.m. near mile marker 200.

A FedEx tractor-trailer crashed, blocking the right lane of eastbound traffic. Investigators say the driver was not injured. The crash does not appear to involve any other vehicles.

Watch for traffic delays.

