Water rescues reported in Taney, Howell Counties amid flash flooding, heavy rain

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Crews have responded to calls for water rescues Friday evening in Taney and Howell counties.

Emergency management from both counties report dangerous flooding and flash flooding risks through the late-evening hours. Forecast reports show storms producing some heavy rain. Up to 4 inches of rain have been reported since midnight Friday for some counties in the Ozarks region.

The Taney County Office of Emergency Management reports two water rescue incidents, one along Roark Creek and another at an unspecified location. Officials report multiple slide-off accidents, but no major injuries at this time. Taney County E.M. officials also report one commercial building was struck by lightning before 6 p.m., but the extent of damage is unknown.

In Howell County, emergency management reports a water rescue call along Indian Creek near County Road 5710. Several roads in Howell County and nearby counties may also see moderate flooding risks.

Many counties around the Ozarks remain under flash flood watches or warnings through Saturday. For the latest list of weather advisories, CLICK HERE.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution if they notice flash flooding on roads and avoid driving over flooded areas.

