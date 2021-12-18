West Plains woman sentenced 20 years, man sentenced six years in meth conspiracy

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - A judge sentenced a West Plains woman and man in federal court Friday for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine in Howell, Greene, and Texas counties.

Shirley Hicks, 64, the leader of the conspiracy, was sentenced to 20 years and one month in federal prison without parole. Shaun Ross, 44, was sentenced to six years in federal prison without parole.

Hicks and Ross both previously pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from Dec. 31, 2015, to June 21, 2019. Hicks also pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, officers obtained a warrant to search Hicks’ home in July 2018. While searching, they found a red toolbox inside a barn that contained six bags with a total of 5.627 kilograms of pure methamphetamine. Inside a bedroom closet in the house, officers also found 12 bags with a total of 243 grams of pure methamphetamine inside a black leather bag, and a blue waterproof box that contained 122.892 grams of pure methamphetamine.

During the search, officers also found five handguns in the toolbox and five more firearms in the house. Officers also seized a total of $20,393, which Hicks admitted was proceeds from her distribution of methamphetamine.

Two days later, law enforcement officers were conducting surveillance and saw Ross visit Hicks’s house. Officers conducted a traffic stop afterward and searched Ross’s vehicle, where they found a zippered bag that contained 17.69 grams of methamphetamine, a small bag of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

After Ross was arrested, he told investigators that he purchased methamphetamine from Hicks for $600 per ounce, which he then distributed to others. Ross said he had been getting two or three ounces of methamphetamine from her each month for several months.

Hicks and Ross are among six defendants who have been sentenced in this case.

Fontella J. Noose, 41, of Springfield, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison without parole.

Benny D. Griffin, 59, of West Plains, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole.

Jordan W. Gutierrez, 27, of West Plains, was sentenced to 12 years and six months in federal prison without parole.

Jose I. Gonzales, 39, of West Plains, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

Co-defendants Raymon F. Ortega, 65, of West Plains; James E. Cooper, 54, of Mountain View; and Luis Ortiz Rodriguez, 39, address unknown, have pleaded guilty and await sentencing.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica R. Sarff. It was investigated by the South Central Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Howell County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the West Plains, Mo., Police Department, and the Mountain View, Mo., Police Department.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.