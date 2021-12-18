Advertisement

Willow Springs, Mo. man dies after high water sweeps his truck off roadway

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Willow Springs man has died after investigators say high water swept his pickup truck off a roadway Friday evening in Howell County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified John Heck, 71, as the victim. Next of kin has been notified.

MSHP reports that Heck’s truck was swept off a roadway around 10:30 p.m. Friday on Highway Y, just a few miles north of Mountain View. Heavy rain led to flood risks Friday evening throughout south-central Missouri. Investigators say Heck drove into high water, then his vehicle was swept off a roadway and ended up in a creek.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of Heck’s death, but he was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident early Saturday morning.

Water rescue crews from Mountain View and West Plains responded to a call for assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

