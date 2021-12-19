Advertisement

72-year-old woman graduates from Drury University

Most graduates are in their early 20′s when they complete their college degree program but...
Most graduates are in their early 20′s when they complete their college degree program but Susan Gerard didn’t even start until she was in her late 60′s.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many college graduates are gracing the stage as they accept their diplomas this weekend.

Most graduates are in their early 20s when they complete their college degree program, but Susan Gerard didn’t even start until she was in her late 60s. She told KY3 of the obstacles she has faced and how her faith helped her graduate with a degree in music therapy.

Sue Gerard is a mother, grandmother, and now a college graduate. After a seven-year battle with mental illness and having to heal from a car crash, she decided she wanted to take the time to learn something new.

“It was there that I decided that I should take a class or two because I’m not going to be able to walk again,” said Gerard. “I’m not going to be able to do much, maybe I should just take a class.”

An academic advisor suggested that Sue try the therapy program.

“When she described it, I knew that’s my thing. I’ve been church pianist, I’ve been a musician, I even made a record when I was young. Music is my thing,” said Gerard.

While Sue isn’t a traditional college student, she has made an impact on campus.

“That gift of intergenerational connection is so powerful,” said Drury University Chaplain Peter Browning.

Sue has used her story and life experience to help other students understand different perspectives in order to serve the community.

“It’s really about using your talents for God, that’s it,” said Gerard. “I’m not a performer. Music therapists are not performers. They are people that are there to bless you and help you through your painful times.”

Sue’s story serves as an inspiration to all students, but shows you’re never too old to follow your dreams.

“Getting an education is not simply about advancing one’s own life possibilities, but ultimately at its best, education is going to be able to liberate people to make contributions to others,” said Browning.

Sue says that she credits her faith for helping her get to this point.

“I never expected to finish, but I took baby steps,” said Gerard. “I’m encouraging you, take the first step, take the second step and before you know it you will have completed a great journey.”

Sue hopes to work as a music therapist in a hospice center or at the Medical Center for Federal Prisoners.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3.5 million signatures have been gathered on a petition to reduce 110-year sentence for driver...
3 million sign petition for trucker sentenced 110 years in fiery crash
MSHP investigates deadly crashes Friday night in Newton and Lawrence counties
Willow Springs, Mo. man dies after high water sweeps his truck off roadway
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office credits Chris Herd from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for...
Off-duty Oklahoma trooper assists Lawrence County deputies with arrest of arson suspect
A judge sentenced a West Plains woman and man in federal court Friday for their roles in a...
West Plains woman sentenced 20 years, man sentenced six years in meth conspiracy

Latest News

FILE
Branson fire chief explains Friday night’s water rescues, safety tips in severe weather
last minute mail
LAST-MINUTE SHOPPERS: Know these local shipping deadlines for the holiday season
Local fire departments tell you how to stay safe in severe weather
Local fire departments tell you how to stay safe in severe weather
Mosley scores 28, Missouri State wallops Central Arkansas