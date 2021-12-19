Advertisement

Bass Pro Shops to match dollar-for-dollar donations made to Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign in Springfield

(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Bass Pro Shops is teaming up with the Salvation Army ahead of Christmas.

Starting next week, Bass Pro Shops will match up to thousands of dollars in donations made to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign in Springfield. Bass Pro Shops will match donations made from 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20 to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24.

For every dollar donated to the red kettles outside of Bass Pro Shops flagship store in Springfield, the outdoor retailer will match donations dollar-for-dollar up to $20,000.

The Salvation Army hopes to raise $1.06 million through the 2021 Red Kettle campaign. So far, more than half of that goal ($571,000) has been raised.

“These crucial funds will go a long way to support our on-going, year-round programs that help our neighbors in need,” said the Salvation Army in a news release.

For more information on the campaign and Bass Pro Shops involvement, CLICK HERE.

